Cayman Hazard Management is urging everyone to start making preparations for hurricane season.

National Day of Preparedness is being observed on Monday, May 15, the Discovery Day public holiday. The theme this year is “Know your Risks, Make a Plan, Get a Kit, Stay Informed.”

Hazard Management’s Awareness and Education Officer Simon Boxall said the National Day of Preparedness is being held on a public holiday “so that all residents can have the opportunity to review their respective family plans and level of personal preparedness for the upcoming hurricane season and any other hazard.”

Representatives of Hazard Management will be at hardware stores on Saturdays throughout May to give advice and to hand out hazard awareness information. They will be at A. L. Thompson’s from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Cox Lumber Company at 1-4 p.m. on May 13. On May 20, they will be at Kirk Home Centre from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Cost-U-Less from 1-4 p.m.; and on May 30, they will be at Uncle Bill’s Home Improvement Centre from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to visit the stores and enter to win, at no cost, emergency preparedness kits that have been donated by hardware stores. On June 1, the names of five winners will be drawn on live television on “Cayman Cross Talk.”

The Hazard Management team will be advising residents on how to prepare for hurricane season or other potentially disastrous events, and what to have packed and ready.

Among the supplies to have on hand, they said, are: a three-to-seven day supply of water, nonperishable foods, battery-operated radio, baby items, first-aid kit, medicines, toiletries, games, flashlights and some extra cash.

The team noted that during a hurricane, and possibly for days or even weeks afterward, electricity and other utilities might not be available. Debris and/or water might block the roads preventing vehicles from getting in or out of neighborhoods. Help might not reach people for days after a hurricane, so residents need to be completely self-sufficient during that period.

“It’s never too early to prepare, and you can take several basic steps right now to protect your family and your home from disaster,” Hazard Management pointed out in the press release. The team advises residents to come to decisions about riding out the hurricane, protecting cars, testing emergency equipment, getting shutters ready and reviewing insurance coverage.

For more information, contact Mr. Boxall at [email protected] or on 926-2027.