Royal Cayman Islands Police are asking the public’s assistance in tracking down a car that was stolen from the parking lot of the Marriott resort on West Bay Road.

The silver 2002 Honda Accord arrived on island Wednesday and did not yet have license plates.

Police received a report that the car was missing shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. The owner last saw the vehicle at 7 p.m. the evening before.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.