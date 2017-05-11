The first TAG Heuer Cayman limited edition watch raised $95,000 for the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, and now the company has launched a second model of the watch to help raise more money.

The new model was revealed at a dinner on May 5 at Rum Point.

There are 400 pieces of the men’s watch and 200 pieces of the women’s watch available in the new edition at Kirk Freeport.

The watches are water-resistant to 200 meters. The US$1,500 Formula 1 Men’s watch features a hammerhead shark drawn by Mr. Harvey on a blue sunray dial. The US$1,600 Formula 1 Ladies’ watch features a drawing by Mr. Harvey of two dolphins on a white mother of pearl dial.

Kirk Freeport Vice President Chris Kirkconnell and Christian Weissbach, president of LVMH Watch & Jewelry Caribbean and Latin America, presented a special #0 edition of the men’s and women’s version to Guy and Gillian Harvey.

“After a first collaboration in 2014, we are thrilled to team up once again with TAG Heuer and Kirk Freeport for a deeper partnership to spread the word about the importance of protecting the marine environment,” Mr. Harvey said in a press release.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation “aims … to help ensure that future generations will enjoy and benefit from a naturally balanced ocean ecosystem. With this collaboration, TAG Heuer together with Kirk Freeport hope to raise awareness of marine environment protection and highlight the important work undertaken by the GHOF,” the press release states.

Eighty guests at the launch dinner learned about the latest scientific research and educational programs led by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.