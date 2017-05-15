50 years ago: Lots of socializing during Commonwealth conference

In the May 17, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from George Town included:

“Socially Speaking: The first opportunity to bid our friends [attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference] “Welcome” was at the buffet supper and dance at the Galleon Beach Hotel on Monday. After a sumptuous meal a gay time was held by all, dancing to the rhythm of the Beach Boys from Cayman Brac.

“On Tuesday evening His Honour the Administrator and Mrs. Cumber were the congenial host and hostess to a large gathering at Government House. At this function not only conference delegates but all officers from HMS Zest were entertained.

“Commodore J.M. Townley and Capt. G.W. Lowden welcomed invited guests onboard HMS Zest. Caymanians and visitors were happy to have this opportunity to accept the hospitality of the British Navy on Wednesday.

“The venue for cocktails on Thursday was the lovely Caribbean Club. On this occasion guests were cordially received by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, Hotel Association and Tourist Board.

“At all these functions the opportunity afforded to get to know others from the Caribbean better through jest and informal conversation was obviously much appreciated by all.”

In the same issue, other George Town news included:

“Mr. A. Val Anderson has been appointed District Commissioner of the Cayman Islands Boy Scouts Association, succeeding Mr. T.E. McField, who is now attending the University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

“At a meeting of the Executive Committee of the local association led on Tuesday May 2, Mrs. Joyce Hylton accepted the post of Honorary Secretary, the other officers being Rev. John Gray, Chairman, and Mrs. Sybil McLaughlin, Honorary Treasurer.

“A Rover Crew has been formed with ten foundation members. Mr. Arthur Ebanks was appointed Rover Leader with Mr. Antonio Hawkins as Assistant Rover Leader.

“The Crew has planned to carry out the task of repairing the Scout Headquarters that was broken into and badly damaged, and also to provide leadership for a scout troop in George Town.

“There has been much activity during the past week consequent on the visit of Mr. Irvin Jones, Executive Commissioner of the Boy Scouts of Jamaica, and on Thursday the 4th of May, there was an enjoyable campfire among Cubs, Scouts and friends on the beach of West Bay. Mr. Jones also carried out a programme of visits and basic training.”