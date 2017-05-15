Cayman’s rescue dogs strutted their talent Saturday afternoon, competing for treats and accolades at the second annual Rum Tails Dog Show.

The One Dog at a Time fundraiser attracted some serious tail wagging to George Town’s Cayman Spirits Company, where dogs tested their agility and skills for charity.

One Dog at a Time director and dog foster mom Caroline Johnston said proceeds raised through the show and the day’s distillery tours will help shelter dogs find permanent homes in Cayman, Toronto or New York.

“There are so many dogs down there that are absolutely fantastic. We’ve shown over the last four years that these dogs make perfect pets and there is no reason why they should be put down,” Ms. Johnston said.

The show was established last year to honor Cathy Richardson, a long-standing Humane Society volunteer and dog show enthusiast who died from cancer.

While rescue efforts have helped reduce Cayman’s shelter dog population, Ms. Johnston emphasized the continued need for foster families and responsible pet ownership.

“We’re always looking for foster homes who can temporarily take care of one of our dogs for us. They can also donate goods that we sell at garage sales for money. They can also donate their time,” she said.

One Dog at a Time has several other fundraisers coming up, including pet “pawtraits” at Montessori School of Cayman on May 21, and a May 28 fundraiser at Stingray Sandbar and Starfish Point.

Must Love Dogs trainer Heidi Suarez said the charity events provide a chance not only to support homeless animals but also for rescue dogs to socialize. During the show, she assisted with dog washes and demonstrations.

“We have different kinds of competition to make it fun. We have a costume competition, an agility demo, a trick competition, the Cayman coconut prize. It has everything. It’s a good family event,” she said. Humane Society volunteers Nigel and Pat Cox brought their rescue dog, Amii, who claimed several prizes. They also accompanied Autumn, who has lived in the Humane Society shelter for two years.

Mr. Cox said Autumn was surrendered to the Humane Society with two other dogs, who were adopted.

“She has languished, despite being healthy and good with other dogs,” he said.

Autumn is available for adoption at the Humane Society. She won Saturday’s “Cayman Coconut” prize.