Caymanian freediver Richard Collett set a new National Record of 51 meters/168 feet in the discipline of Free Immersion (FIM) yesterday just off Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman.

Free immersion is an AIDA International freediving discipline in which the freediver dives on a single breath without the use of propulsion equipment, but only by pulling on a guide rope during descent and ascent.

Richard is competing in the Deja Blue 8 Freediving Competition running from May 14 to May 21 2017, which is held annually in the Cayman Islands by Performance Freediving International (PFI), a pioneer of freediving and the longest running Freedive Certification agency in North America.

PFI founder Kirk Krack describes the Deja Blue competition as the “Iron Man of Freediving” comprising five depth attempts for three disciplines: Constant Weight (CWT); Free Immersion (FIM); Constant Weight No-fins (CNF), and five pool attempts for three disciplines: Dynamic (DYN); Dynamic No-fins (DNF); and Static (STA).

“We have athletes attending and competing in Deja Blue from all over the world” says Mr. Krack, “Their safety is paramount and we work very hard to provide what we believe is a ‘gold standard’ in diver safety and performance environment.”

Mr. Collett, who started training for competitive freediving last year, said “My immediate goal is to set and hold Cayman National Records in all 6 competitive freediving disciplines. I’m very pleased to receive my first National Record for the Cayman Islands and equally pleased to do so within the PFI Deja Blue 8 competition.”

“Freediving is a truly amazing sport. Here in Cayman, we have some of the best training and competition conditions in the world. When you bring that together with PFI’s excellence in freediving and dive safety, the end diver experience is absolutely world-class.”