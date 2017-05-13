Mother’s Day, or Mothering Sunday as it is sometimes known, falls on Sunday, May 14. Unlike Father’s Day (June 18, 2017), Mother’s Day is celebrated on a different date in the U.K. It is always on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which was March 26 this year.

The Cayman Islands recognizes the U.S. date with special brunches, spa packages and a host of greeting cards to be found in local shops. It is also one of the most popular days of the year for sending flowers, often rivaling Valentine’s Day for number of orders.

If you’re planning to celebrate your mother this year, booking a brunch or ordering your flowers well in advance is highly recommended.

Local brunches

The Ritz-Carlton Time: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

A lavish Mother’s Day brunch spread will be the season’s final Sunday Brunch for Seven Restaurant, with the weekly Sunday tradition set to resume in November 2017.

The brunch will feature springtime cocktails created by mixologists Amba Lamb and Simon Crompton, flowing Moët & Chandon Champagne, and a special Baileys table serving Baileys-inspired desserts and milkshakes.

Live music will entertain those in attendance, and a photo booth will allow guests to create special memories of the day with Mom and other loved ones.

Cost: With Champagne, $130; without Champagne, $90; children, $45.

Anchor & Den Time: Noon-3 p.m.

Anchor & Den will be showcasing a special edition of its signature Boulangerie Brunch. Beverages included are a signature welcome drink upon arrival, unlimited De Chanceny’s Cremant de Loire (Brut and Rose), Rose wine, a Pop-Up Bar featuring a Mother’s Day-themed cocktail, as well as surprise cocktails from the Grab & Go fridge.

There will also be a special Flower Crown station where moms will be taught how to make fresh flower crowns to take home as a unique memento of the day.

Cost: Adults, $90; children 5-12, $45. Staycation packages available at $241 per night with a minimum stay of two nights, includes brunch for two.

Wyndham Reef Resort Time: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Wyndham Reef offers a wide selection of stations with local favorites on the menu. Oxtail, fresh fish and marinated conch are just a few of the dishes you can expect to find, along with a variety of sides, appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Cost: With bubbles, $59.50; without bubbles, $39.50; children 4-12, $14.50; children 3 and under, free.

International celebrations

Every country has its own special way of celebrating mothers. Here are some traditions from around the world:

France

The French celebrate Mother’s Day on the last Sunday in May, when a family dinner is the norm, and traditionally the mother being honored is presented with a cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers.

Brazil

In Brazil, Mother’s Day is one of the most commercial holidays, second only to Christmas. Brazil commemorates this day on the second Sunday in May with special children’s performances and church gatherings, which often culminate in large, multigenerational barbecues.

Japan

The Japanese celebrate mothers on the second Sunday in May, symbolized with carnations which represent the gentle strength of mothers, who are revered in Japanese culture.

Australia

Another country which relies heavily on giving carnations and other flowers is Australia, where Mother’s Day is also celebrated on the second Sunday in May. Chrysanthemums are also a very popular floral choice because mothers there are called Mum. Aunts and grandmothers are also acknowledged with gifts.

Ethiopia

Mother’s Day is celebrated at the end of the fall rainy season as part of the three-day Antrosht festival dedicated to mothers. When the weather clears up and the rain stops, family members come home to celebrate with a large feast. Daughters traditionally bring vegetables, butter, spices and cheese, while the sons bring meat, including lamb or bull. These will be included in a traditional hash recipe. Singing and dancing is shared by all family members.

Serbia

Another country which needs three days to fully acknowledge their mothers and the spirit of family is Serbia, where Mother’s Day takes place in December and is part of a series of holidays including Children’s Day and Father’s Day. These holidays take place on consecutive Sundays and require lots of rope.

On Children’s Day, children are tied up and must agree to behave before they are unbound. On Mother’s Day, it is the mom’s turn to be tied up, where she will remain until she supplies yummy treats and small gifts to her children. Finally, it is father’s turn. The dads are tied up with rope until they give their families Christmas gifts. At that point, everybody feasts.

India

In culturally diverse India, a Westernized version of Mother’s Day is celebrated by many on the second Sunday in May, when Indians reflect upon the importance of mothers in their lives and the sacrifices they have made.

Hindus in India celebrate the goddess Durga, or Divine Mother, during a 10-day festival called Durga Puja in October. Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is earmarked by gifts given to friends and family, as well as feasts and celebrations.

Fun facts about International Mother’s Day

The earliest Mother’s Day celebrations can be traced back to ancient Greece to honor Rhea, the mother of the gods.

In most languages throughout the world, the word for “mother” nearly always begins with the letter “M.”

International Mother’s Day is the third most popular holiday throughout the year, after Christmas and Easter.

Some 120 million cards are given on this day around the world, according to Hallmark.

The world’s most prolific mother was wife to Russian Feodor Vassilyev. She reportedly had 69 children in 27 pregnancies.