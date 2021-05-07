Celebrating all mothers this weekend

When it comes to mothers, Cayman shows its appreciation in a big way.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, 9 May, and rather than just celebrating mum for that 24 hours, venues have expanded the calendar to kick things off early on Friday. After all, doesn’t she deserve it?

You can have the party at your house, of course, or order her flowers from one of the island’s many florists, but if you want to leave all the work to someone else, here are some event options to consider.

Friday

Mother’s Day Night Market

Anchor & Den @ 6pm

Head to Anchor & Den in The Marriott this Friday where you can sample delicious food from its wonderful theme nights, such as homemade soup from Rockin Ramen; the unique combination of ceviche paired with a gin cocktail from Juniper Club; signature ‘El Mercat’ tapas, and more.

Saturday

Mother’s Day Camp Seafire Craft Party

Kimpton @ 3pm

Get your little ones ready for Mother’s Day with the help of Camp Seafire. Kids under 12 are invited to join the crafts party and create a personalised gift in time for Mother’s Day, with the help of the resort’s professional team. Cost is $25 per child. Call 746-0000 or email [email protected]

Sunday

Mother’s Day MOM-osa Bar

Craft F&B @ 10:30am

Spoil mum (or yourself!) with Craft’s Mother’s Day MOM-osa Bar, featuring a huge amount of drink options and garnishes to make the special day a little bit more special. Only $19 for unlimited bubbles and trips to the MOM-osa Bar.

A Brunch to Remember

The Ritz-Carlton @ 11am

Celebrate your favorite lady with a memorable Sunday brunch featuring delectable culinary stations, flowing bubbles and live entertainment in true Ritz-Carlton style. For reservations, call 815-6912.

Mother’s Day Lunch

Kaibo @ noon

Exceed expectations and book mum in for a fine lunch with Pimms Punch and pink bubbly, Upstairs at Kaibo. Treat her to a four-course lunch with drink pairings to make Mother’s Day extra sparkling. The view from the breezy balcony is the topper on a marvellous day. Cost is $60 per adult.

Special Mother’s Day Brunch

Anchor & Den @ noon

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style at a special edition of Anchor & Den’s Wanderlust Brunch. The spread will include a live sashimi station, sushi and oysters from the popular raw bar, charcuterie, a mouthwatering dessert and a pastry station. Guests can indulge in unlimited De Chanceny’s Cremant de Loire, along with Mother’s Day-inspired cocktails.

Brunch at Rum Point

Rum Point Club Residences @ 11am

Enjoy a well-deserved celebration on the quieter side of the island. A three-course brunch with a selection of wine and cocktails that mum will love is on the menu in a family-style setup. Cost is $35 per person, with children 50% off and under 5 kids are free. Price only includes food, but drinks are 50% off. Gratuity additional. Email [email protected] with your group size.