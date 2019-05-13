It is Mother’s Day on Sunday, which means it is time to treat Mum like a queen with flowers, chocolates, brunch or just some special hours with the family.

If you haven’t already ordered your blooms, you’d better get cracking. Mother’s Day is arguably the biggest day of the year for florists, comparable only to the business they get on Valetine’s Day.

There are many restaurants and resorts hosting a special brunch for mothers, such as Tillie’s (formerly Hemingways) which will be running its brunch from 11:30am to 4pm. It is only $50 for brunch and $65 for brunch and bottomless mango bellinis.

The Kimpton Seafire is also joining in with a brunch featuring a live pasta station, a range of delicious dishes for all tastes and a dessert section boasting strawberry trifle, pavlova and tiramisu. Prices are $75.40 without alcohol and $87 with.

Should you wish to get an early jump on things, maybe take Mum to the Anchor & Den Mother’s Day-themed Night Market on Friday, which starts at 6pm. There is shopping, food and drink to be enjoyed while relaxing in the surroundings of this modern restaurant and bar.

St. Ignatius is holding its annual tea party on Saturday from 2:30-5pm. At only $5 a ticket, plus the chance to win some great prizes, this could be the way to Mum’s heart. The price also makes it affordable for all.

There are many other options outside brunch. Why not have a day out on the water? Or the beach? Whatever you do, try to spend some time with your mother this Sunday to remind her of how much she means to you.

History

For over a century, mothers have been celebrated on Mother’s Day (otherwise known as Mothering Sunday in the UK). What was started in the US by Anna Jarvis in 1908, later declared an official day by Woodrow Wilson in 1914, has become a boon for florists and greeting card companies ever since.

Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia in 1908 and subsequently pushed for a day celebrating mothers to be formally established. Although she got her wish, the holiday became so commercialised that she spent her later years railing against it. By then, it had taken on a life of its own and now remains firmly ensconced on the yearly calendar.

Mothering Sunday in the UK is the fourth Sunday of Lent, and therefore is a different date from the US holiday. Although it is often called Mother’s Day, it has no connection with the American festival of that name. Traditionally, it was a day when children, mainly daughters, who had gone to work as domestic servants were given a day off to visit their mother and family.

Centuries ago it was considered important for people to return to their home or ‘mother’ church once a year. So, each year in the middle of Lent, everyone would visit their ‘mother’ church – the main church or cathedral of the area. Most historians think that it was the return to the ‘mother’ church which led to the tradition of children, particularly those working as domestic servants, or as apprentices, being given the day off to visit their mother and family.