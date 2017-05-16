Christopher Dibben and Sarah Dombowsky, two articled clerks at Walkers, completed their legal training in early May and were called to the Cayman Islands Bar. Ingrid Pierce, Walkers’ global managing partner, moved their applications before Justice Ingrid Mangatal.

Mr. Dibben and Ms. Dombowsky are Walkers’ 44th and 45th Caymanian articled clerks to be called to the Bar.

Mr. Dibben was a recipient of the 2011 Walkers Legal Scholarship. He undertook his LLB degree at the University of Exeter in the U.K., graduating with upper Second Class Honors in 2013. He completed the Legal Practice Course in 2014 at the University of Law (Bloomsbury) in London and was awarded a Distinction. Mr. Dibben was articled to Philip Paschalides, a partner in Walkers’ Finance & Corporate Group.

Sarah Dombowsky was a recipient of the 2009 Walkers Legal Scholarship. She undertook her LLB degree at the University of Kent in the U.K., graduating with First Class Honors in 2013. She completed the Legal Practice Course at BPP in London and was awarded a Distinction. Ms. Dombowsky was articled to Caroline Heal, a partner in Walkers’ Investment Funds Group.

Marketing forum focuses on brand storytelling

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association annual content marketing in new media conference is scheduled for June 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa.

The theme is interactive and authentic brand storytelling. The event will feature speakers and presentations from Google, VaynerMedia, advertising agency ‘the community,’ Business Casual Copywriting and CallRail.

Speakers will cover how to engage customers’ ever-decreasing attention span, incorporate interactive storytelling tools into existing content strategy and increase engagement both online and offline.

An afternoon panel session will cater to the Cayman Islands’ diverse marketing community.

“Our aim as an association is to set the standard for marketing in the Cayman Islands and create an environment for like-minded people to collaborate, socialize and inspire each other,” said CIMPA Chairwoman Laura Skec. “As a board, we put fresh thinking, creativity and innovation into everything we do and are excited to bring Cayman’s creative community the opportunity to expand their marketing expertise on a local level while finding inspiration in fellow marketers from around the world.”

Registration is $300 for CIMPA members and $350 for non-members.

Eight firms on short list for Offshore Law Firm of the Year

Bedell Cristin, Carey Olsen, Collas Crill, Conyers Dill & Pearman, Harneys, Maples and Calder, Mourant Ozannes and Ogier have been short-listed for Offshore Law Firm of the Year as part of The Lawyer Awards 2017.

A panel of industry professionals selects and judges the entries based on jurisdictional leadership, outstanding depth and breadth of expertise, commercial strength, growth in market share, legal innovation and market-leading strategy. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on June 27.

New seminar series offers foundation in financial services

Local consulting firm FTS is launching a seminar series to give participants insights into the country’s financial services industry.

The two-part seminar will bring experts from the financial services industry to address banking, trusts, hedge funds and captive insurance, among others.

“It’s the perfect first step to learning more about the various financial services, how they work and why clients use them,” said Paul Byles, director of FTS.

Part 1 of the series will be held on May 23; Part 2 will be held on June 8. Both sessions will be at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

“Part 2 provides a more advanced version of the key topics in Part 1 and also introduces corporate services and an introduction to tax-related matters.” Mr. Byles said.

He said people who currently work in the industry, those who would like to get involved in it, civil servants and new professionals on island are the target audience.

Dart Real Estate receives Development Award

Dart Real Estate has been awarded the Development of the Year Award by The Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit for its new Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

The award recognizes the most outstanding hospitality development built, redeveloped or repositioned within the past year, a press release states. Leaders from the hotel and lodging industry, investment community and key advisers reviewed all nominated properties, taking into consideration criteria such as pioneering, project magnitude, economic impact, sustainability initiatives, and innovative design.

The award also celebrates Dart Real Estate’s “commitment to creating spaces that promote people’s health, happiness and well-being in the Cayman Islands,” the press release states.

“Thoughtfulness, creativity and innovation are inherent to our philosophy of development excellence,” said Jackie Doak, president of Dart Real Estate. “In partnership with Dart Development, we collaborate with some of the world’s most forward-thinking architects, landscape architects and interior designers. Every decision was driven by how it would enhance the guest experience.”

Seafire is the result of a partnership between SB Architects and local architect John Doak. The property’s landscape architecture was developed by EDSA working with Dart Real Estate’s 20 year-old nursery. The interiors reflect the vision of Powerstrip Studio and the restaurant was created by MARKZEFF Design.

CIMA unveils commemorative coin

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has unveiled its 20th anniversary commemorative coin. The design was created by one of its chief analysts, Gordon Panton, in an in-house design competition.

The coin is available for purchase at the Government Administration Building. The price is $61.12 (US$75).