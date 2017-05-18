Cayman’s film festival is fast approaching and tickets are now on sale. CayFilm 2017, from June 30 to July 3, promises to be a jam-packed weekend of films and panels.

This year, the festival theme is Film, Food and Fashion. The event will showcase the broad range of local talent within each of the three industries. Movie lovers, aspiring filmmakers, budding actors, foodies and fashionistas alike should take advantage of early bird prices, which are available until May 28.

Early bird gets the worm

Early Bird General Passes cost $40 and include access to all film screenings, panels and workshops. Early bird VIP Passes cost $300 and include the exclusive opening and closing gala events, the awards ceremony and all of the screenings, panels and workshops taking place over the four-day holiday weekend. After May 28, General Passes will cost $50, and VIP Passes will cost $400.

New this year is the introduction of a one-day pass, which allows patrons to attend any one day of the festival with access to all events for that day. Those passes cost $25 each. Students can be a part of the festival for $25 and enjoy the same access level as a General Pass-holder for the three days.

Festival Director Tony Mark says to expect surprises at this year’s festival.

“We’re very excited to be bringing in the fashion and food elements for our third staging of CayFilm. These are two industries that are thriving in Cayman right now, and we have been able to incorporate them into the festival in creative ways. We hope that it will attract a new group of attendees.”

The festival’s schedule is available on www.cayfilm.com. Featured films and documentaries this year include local films “Unwritten,” “Sacrifice” and “Hotels,” and international films “D-Love,” “The White King,” “Out of State” and “A Plastic Ocean,” with hundreds more screening throughout the four days.

Many of the submitted films will be up for awards at the closing gala, in categories including Best Short Film, Best Underwater Film, The Paul Schrader Best Screenplay Award, Best Feature Film, Best Feature Documentary, Best Documentary Short, Best Environmental Film, Best First Film, Best Music Video, Best Animated Short Film and the Frank E. Flowers Local Filmmaker Award.

About CayFilm

CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival is an annual multi-day event designed to create new interest and excitement about the Cayman Islands as a world-class filming destination. Included in the festival will be daily film screenings, question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers, panel discussions, workshops, exclusive premiere screenings and two celebrity gala events. The vision is to open up the Cayman Islands to the film industry around the world while opening up the world to Cayman’s young and aspiring filmmakers.

The festival team is also working to develop the Cayman Media Academy under the CayFilm umbrella to educate Cayman’s youth by offering classes and qualifications relating to different career fields in the industry. This will be run throughout the year with the eventual goal of having a full-time degree program available at a purpose-built facility. Children will have their own specially designed programs to inspire and give confidence about their own unique abilities as filmmakers.

Tickets for the CayFilm festival are available at Cathy Church’s Photo Centre and online at www.cayfilm.com.