Cayman customs intercepts illegal ganja oils at airport

Cayman’s Customs Department reported two cases of illegal ganja imports and undeclared vape pens were intercepted at Owen Roberts International Airport last week.

On May 11, a 29-year-old Caymanian man was found in possession of concentrated ganja oil and more than 200 disposable vape pens found to contain cannabis. The man was arrested and Customs Narcotics Enforcement continues to investigate. On May 15, the customs K-9 unit found vegetable matter resembling ganja and vape pens suspected of containing hash oil being transported by a 25-year-old Caymanian woman traveling from Cayman Brac. The woman was arrested and is under investigation.

Assistant Collector of Customs Tina Campbell reminded the public that ganja imports continue to be illegal.

“Even though the amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Law allows doctors locally to prescribe cannabis extracts, it does not give authority to the general public to import any form of ganja or engage in ganja-related activities,” she said in a press statement.

The department also advised against the use of e-cigarettes and vape pens, warning that they may contain chemicals or unknown synthetic drugs.