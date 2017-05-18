Literary groups plan two weekends of workshops

Cayman literary groups are preparing two weekends of events, including presentations from New York poet James Browning Kepple.

Local cultural organization Bridges has brought together Literacy is for Everyone, CLM Publishing, Caywriters and Cayman Writers Circle to put on three days of workshops, school visits, discussion groups, presentations and a poetry and music recital.

Activities will kick off May 20 with a teen poetry workshop, where participants will be able to work on poetry techniques and share their own works.

“This workshop will encourage young people to express themselves through the written word. They will learn poetic techniques, write and read their own poetry while sharpening their writing and presentation skills in a creative and supportive environment,” explained a Bridges press release.

Teachers are invited to join a May 26 workshop where government and other stakeholders will be able to plan creative writing clubs in schools for the fall semester.

On May 27, the Writers Hub will bring together literary minds, including author Michael Ferrier, CLM Publishing director Karen Chin, CayWriters founder Elke Feuer and poet Mr. Kepple.

Presentations will elaborate on Cayman’s current literary environment and opportunities to promote local works.

During his visit, Mr. Kepple, president of the New York Browning Society, will discuss opportunities to collaborate in Cayman and will visit local schools.

The conference will close with a poetry and music recital in association with the Cayman Arts Festival that will showcase local talent.

For more information on meeting times and locations, contact Michel Powery at [email protected]