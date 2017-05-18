The Cayman Arts Festival is once again presenting world-class performances on a local stage. Pianist extraordinaire Glen Inanga will be playing in the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort Ballroom on Thursday to the delight of music fans. Expect an evening of entertainment and enlightenment, starting with an hour of open bar and canapés.

This event, like so many others of the Cayman Arts Festival, serves multiple purposes. It offers a night of live music while raising money to send another gifted Caymanian student to an intensive music camp at the Luzerne Music Center in New York. It will be the fourth consecutive year that the Cayman Arts Festival has sponsored a Caymanian student to attend this music camp.

The concert will include the following pieces: “Pour le piano” by Claude Debussy; “Pictures at an Exhibition” by Modest Mussorgsky; and “Fantasy in F minor Op. 49” by Frederic Chopin. It is the first time the Cayman Arts Festival has attempted a new format for Music on the Menu to try and make this and future events more accessible to the public. The tickets are less expensive, the venue is new and the performance is longer than usual.

Glen Inanga

Following graduation from Clare College, University of Cambridge, as a British Council Scholar where he read the Engineering Tripos and received his master’s degree in 1998, Glen Inanga studied with Martin Roscoe at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

As an international concert pianist soloist, he gave his New York debut, performing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” to a capacity audience in Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, receiving rave reviews. His piano duo partnership with Jennifer Micallef is reputed to be among the most outstanding piano duos worldwide and continues to make an increasing impact on an ever-widening international audience.

They perform as soloists with orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic in the BBC Proms, the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra in the Musikverein Concert Hall, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the Bayerische Rundfunk Orchestra. The duo’s recording of “Ravel: Music for Two Pianos” on the SOMM label was met with great critical acclaim, and their recording of Robin Holloway’s “Gilded Goldbergs” on the Hyperion label was selected as the Record of the Month, Editor’s Choice, Gramophone magazine.

In February 2004, the Micallef-Inanga piano duo as artistic directors successfully launched the first Cayman Arts Festival, now held biennially.

Inanga’s recording of “Russian Viola Sonatas” with Grammy Award-winning violist Eliesha Nelson was received with critical acclaim in 2011. His most recent collaboration with Grammy Award-winner John McLaughlin Williams features the premiere recording of the complete works for violin and piano by Karl Weigl for release in Spring 2017 on the Sono Luminus label.

He is currently senior lecturer and director of music at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Tickets for Music on the Menu are US$75 and cover the concert and also one hour of open bar and canapés. Tickets can be bought online at www.caymanartsfestival.com.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 922-5550.