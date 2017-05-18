Under perfect conditions, the annual Flow 800m Sea Swim took place on May 13 with 113 swimmers on the loop course from Governors Beach, a press release states.

Overall winners finished within three seconds of each other, providing an exciting finish for the crowds. John Bodden was first in 10:47, followed by Rory Barrett in 10:49 and Zachary Moore in 10:50.

The top three female finishers were Avery Lambert in 12:06, Stephanie Royston in 12:39 and Elana Sinclair in 12:44.

Michael Lockwood, president of the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association, said the organization’s open water swims “are a great activity for serious swimmers, athletes who use swimming as a cross-training discipline and families who want to exercise together.”

He thanked the sponsor and all of the swimmers who participated. “We had a number of our Carifta swimmers, national development team swimmers, triathletes; Special Olympians; masters swimmers and members of the community who just want to stay fit,” he said.

“The Flow 800m Sea Swim is a great introduction race for swimmers of all ages who have not participated before,” he added. Upcoming sea swims include an 800m event on May 29, the Flowers Sea Swim 1-mile race on June 10, and 5K and 10K swims on June 12.

For more information on CIASA, visit www.ciasa.ky.