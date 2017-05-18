Caribbean art and artists took center stage before an international audience of museum curators Thursday at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

The gallery played host to the third annual “Tilting Axis” conference, an effort between ARC Magazine and Fresh Milk Art Platform to turn the spotlight on Caribbean creatives.

The three-day gathering brought together artists from across the region, as well as art professionals from the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The international convention sought to build cross-border bridges, with the Caribbean as the focal point, explained NGCI director Natalie Urquhart.

“For us, it was so important to bring this conversation to Cayman and to introduce some of the world-class, international curators to our local art community and really connect them directly to the artists,” she said.

Tilting Axis co-founder Annalee Davis explained the idea behind the conferences as a conceptual and literal effort to centralize focus on Caribbean art.

“Tilting Axis is a roving meeting, tilting on a Caribbean axis from which all other core bits are viewed, understood and measured, facilitating more and more alliances.”

Ms. Urquhart said previous Tilting Axis conferences, held in Barbados and Miami, have already resulted in new opportunities.

“We’re seeing real-life projects emerging from the conversations that we’ve had at the gatherings and that includes everything from exhibitions to curatorial fellowships and opportunities for young creators in the region to access those professional connections,” she said.

The conference continues Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the Business of Art symposium will offer workshops and presentations for local artists on setting up a small business, networking and marketing.