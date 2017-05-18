Postmortems completed in EE Crash case

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed that postmortem examinations were completed this week on the four victims of the May 2 car crash in East End.

The RCIPS is expected to conclude its investigation with an expert report, to be sent to the Cayman Islands Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, according to a statement released by police Thursday.

Three U.K. nationals, Ian Geoffrey Mansell, 72, Pamela Yvonne Mansell, 74, and Marlene Elizabeth Wright, 69, – all from Farnham, Surrey – and Shannay Delaphena, 22, of Jamaica were killed in the collision on Austin Connolly Drive.

Repatriation arrangements are currently in process, police said.

Two other people were injured in the collision, including 26-year-old Fitzroy Green and 11-year-old Joshua McFarlane. They had both been riding in the trunk of the Honda Accord driven by Mr. Delaphena when the crash occurred.