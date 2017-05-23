Friends, family and colleagues have paid tribute to local finance lawyer Julian Black, who died earlier this month at the age of 48.

Mr. Black a former partner at both Walkers and Appleby and more recently the group director of Estera Trust, was hailed as one of the island’s finest advocates.

He was also described as a devoted family man and supporter of numerous charitable causes; he served as chairman and director of Meals on Wheels during a 15-year association with the organization.

Bryan Hunter, managing partner at Appleby, remembered him as a brilliant lawyer and a good friend.

“Julian was a larger-than-life character who brought energy, enthusiasm and humor to every encounter,” he said. “He also had a wonderful way of connecting with people and taking the time to truly engage with and listen intently to anyone who he was speaking to.

“His endearing personality led to many friendships, not only within the firms that he worked with, but in the markets that he practiced and in the local community generally. He will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him and count him as a colleague and a friend.”

Mr. Black was born in Portsmouth, England, in 1968, the son of the late Adm. Sir Jeremy Black and Lady Black. His father was a highly decorated Royal Navy admiral who commanded the aircraft carrier Invincible during the Falklands War.

As a finance lawyer he specialized in the structured finance and subscription finance markets, joining Walkers in Grand Cayman in 2000 and becoming a partner in the finance department.

He joined Appleby as Global Head of Structured Finance and Derivatives in 2010, leaving to join Estera in 2016 after the sale of Appleby’s fiduciary business.

Alasdair Robertson, president of the Cayman Law Society, said, “Julian was a well-known figure in the structured finance market both in Cayman and globally. He was a strong advocate of the jurisdiction in this global sector and made a major contribution to the Cayman Islands success as the leading issuer jurisdiction for structured finance vehicles.”

Outside of the office, Mr. Black loved spending time with his wife and children. Close family friends said he had a charismatic and irrepressible personality and his mantra was “maximize the fun.”

“He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was never happier than when taking his wife and children on an adventure,” a statement provided by a close family friend said.

Mr. Black was also involved with a number of community causes, including Stay Focused, a charity that helps disabled youth learn to scuba dive. He was also a sponsor and supporter of the Deputy Governor’s 5K walk.

He died on May 11 from a spontaneous aortic dissection.

Mr. Black is survived by his wife Glenna and children Ben and Amelia. A celebration of his life is planned, with details to be announced at a later date.