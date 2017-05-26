Two cops beaten in ‘vicious’ assault

Two police officers responding to a burglary report in George Town Thursday were violently attacked by a suspect they were attempting to arrest in connection with the crime, police said Friday.

“All of us … are thinking of our colleagues and are a bit stunned by the viciousness of the assault against them,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said.

Police said residents at a Mangrove Avenue home reported a break in around noon Thursday where the suspect fled after being spotted by residents in the house.

The suspect initially got away from the burglary scene, but officers found a man nearby matching the description of the burglar, according to a police press release.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police officers attempted to make the arrest on Dogwood Close, informing the man he was under arrest on suspicion of burglary.

“As one officer was applying handcuffs to the man, he suddenly became combative and a violently resisted arrest, punching the arresting officer, knocking him to the ground, and kicking him repeatedly in the face, chest and head,” a police statement on the incident read. “The second officer intervened and was also kicked in her stomach repeatedly while trying to subdue him.”

The 21-year-old George Town man ran, but was caught by other police officers who were responding to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody Thursday.

The incident is one of a number of recent assaults on local police officers which have raised significant concern, Commissioner Byrne said.

“We accept that the nature of our job entails danger at times, but this should never be allowed to become a regular occurrence or to escalate to such a level,” he said. “I am alarmed by this incident and the ones that have preceded it.”