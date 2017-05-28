Two young women from George Town are among this year’s Proud of Them recipients.

Brittany Mobley and Jessica Moore will be featured on large billboards throughout Grand Cayman to honor their achievements in sports and career, respectively.

Brittany Mobley

Ms. Mobley, 23, is a member of two national sports teams and has represented the Cayman Islands in 10 different countries, in both football and netball. Her ability to excel at sports, and be a key player in both areas, shows her high level of commitment, according to a press release announcing her inclusion among the Proud of Them achievers.

She got her start in football as a defender for Elite Football Club where she worked hard to develop her skills. In addition to playing for the National Team for four years, she was also part of the pioneer U-17 Girls Team, which made their mark at the CONCACAF Championships.

Ms. Mobley’s dedication has earned her the role of captain for several of the teams she has played for. Even when she did not hold that title, she remained a guiding force for her team.

Her time on the netball court started in high school, where the avid player took on the position of center. In addition to playing on the National Netball Team, Brittany was also a member of All Stars, a champion team well known for their winning abilities. She also served as captain for this team.

She is sharing her skills in netball with young players at Red Bay Primary School as a volunteer coach. She achieved success in both netball and football while working part-time and attending classes at the University College of the Cayman Islands, from which she graduated in 2015 with an Associate of Science degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.

During her time at UCCI, she was on the President’s List and graduated top of her class with a GPA of 3.83.

She is also committed to serving the community. She attended the Word of Life Bible Institute for one year. Following her completion of the course, she served as a summer counsellor with the institute’s summer camp. She has also participated in mission trips both locally and internationally, and serves as a Sunday school teacher at her church. Ms. Mobley is currently an honor student at the University of South Florida. She is maintaining high grades in her Bachelor of Science degree course in Industrial Engineering and is expected to graduate in 2018.

When she completes her degree, her desire is to continue to play sports, as well as coach and guide young athletes.

Jessica Moore

Ms. Moore, 24, is a self-proclaimed food enthusiast and is set to be a major influence in the Cayman Islands’ food industry, according to the release.

Her passion for the culinary arts started after high school. Her desire to explore her passion led her to shadow local chefs, to learn the tricks of the trade, all while performing her day job as a property manager.

After a year of learning, Ms. Moore decided to share her knowledge and passion with the world, when, in 2016, she launched a blog and catering company, Taste This Life. In the blog, and on social media, she shares her recipes and tips, highlights local farmers, vendors and cottage industry entrepreneurs, and features trends that pique her interest.

She has a special interest in the farm-to-table movement, which promotes the serving of locally grown food and creating relationships with the farmers who grow produce.

The self-taught chef loves to use local ingredients in her culinary creations, and is more than happy to share with anyone who would have a seat at her table.

Her food chronicles helped her win a blogging competition, where the main prize was a chance to cover one of Cayman Islands’ premier foodie events – the Cayman Cookout. Taking place every January at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, the event is hosted by celebrity chef Eric Ripert, with regular appearances from other famed culinary masters such as Anthony Bourdain and Jose Andres.

Ms. Moore also covered Taste of Cayman, the national drink and food festival, where she hosted a cooking class.

Food is not the only arena where she has found success. In high school, she served as a peer counsellor, participated in sports, and was involved in community events. She graduated with honors and full house colors. She also participated in the Global Young Leaders’ Conference, where she was selected as an International Scholar Laureate.