As Triple C School continues to celebrate its 75th anniversary, a large number of Triple C supporters, parents, staff, students and alumni walked and ran on Saturday, May 13 for the school’s 5K walk/run event.

With walkers and runners of all ages, it was truly a family affair, the school said in a press release.

Even the youngest enjoyed the “Little Sprinters Race.” After finishing their races, each participant received a 75th anniversary 5K walk/run medal and a goodie bag.

All proceeds raised from this event will go toward beautifying of the Early Childhood Education (Pre-School through Kindergarten) and Elementary playgrounds, as well as the Ena Merren Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Mable Richardson, principal & CAO, said, “Our 5K walk/run gained momentum with the highest number of participants and we are expecting to build upon this success.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended the event for joining with us in this endeavor to underwrite some of the cost for students to attend Triple C School through the Ena Merren Memorial Scholarship and to help beautify our ECE & Elementary playground.”

A first place trophy was presented to the overall female, male, and boy (18 and under) runners who achieved the best race time. Participant medals were also given to the “Little Sprinters” and children 11 and under who ran.

As the event concluded, many of the participants went home with gift certificates.

Male

Greg Gayle Darryn Monaghan Marco Miranda

Female

Gina Argenzio Carol McKenzie Vanessa Allard

Boy (18 & Under)

Liam Monaghan Danjae Blake Andrew McLaughlin