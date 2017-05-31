Phishing scam plays off of election rumors

An election-related phishing attack began circulating in the Cayman Islands this week, prompting government to issue a public warning.

The email message originated from a fraudulent account posing as Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell. The scam sought to play off an unfounded election-day rumor with an attention-grabbing subject line, “CAYMAN LEAKED ELECTION FRAUD.”

Users are advised not to forward the message or click on its links.

The email contains a fake video link with the message, “Candidate was caught in action rigging the election and bribing an electoral officer in video.” Following the link puts users at risk of malware infection.

Government reported that efforts are under way by a cybersecurity team to shut down the email server behind the attack.