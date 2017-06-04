About 60 percent of the vehicles that were issued temporary paper license tags since late last year have received new electronic license plates from the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing.

Officials said Friday that 1,400 of the new electronic vehicle tags have now been issued.

The department said in April that some 2,400 vehicles had been given the temporary tags, but the deadline to replace all of the temporary plates by the end of May was not reached.

According to a government statement released Friday: “[The department] is asking those customers who have been contacted by the department to come and collect their new registration plates.”

After all the temporary tags are switched out, the department will begin replacing the older license plates and vehicle registrations for free when drivers bring in their vehicles for registration renewal.

The new tamper-proof plates, which have numbers stamped at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing facility, cannot be removed for use on other vehicles.

In addition to the new license plates, corresponding vehicle registration coupons must be affixed inside the windscreen, in the center, directly below the rearview mirror. Specific instructions will be provided with the new license plates, the department said.

The department advises customers that both front and rear license plates are required.

The department said it would issue an instruction manual for the new plates. Customers with temporary plates are reminded to bring the registration, windscreen coupon and the vehicle log book when collecting the new plates.

The electronic vehicle licensing system, which the department said cost $1.5 million, has generated significant controversy since it was announced in the Legislative Assembly last summer.