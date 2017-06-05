27 people, including 12 for drug offenses, arrested over weekend

Police arrested 27 people – 12 of them for drug-related offenses – between Friday morning and Sunday, according to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

In a drug raid early Friday, police searched a home on SafeHaven Drive and found quantities of heroin, cocaine and ganja. Three teenagers were arrested, including an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who leaped over a balcony. All three suspects were released on police bail.

Later that evening, during a patrol on Walkers Road, George Town police searched a man in the vicinity of a local church who had “several packets” of ganja. He was also released on police bail.

A third arrest for suspected ganja use on the same night occurred on West Bay Road near the Trafalgar Place complex. A 21-year-old woman was arrested after police questioned two women inside a vehicle parked in the area.

Two teenagers were arrested on the Galleria Plaza property Saturday after a police patrol spotted them acting suspiciously near Aqua restaurant. Police said a small amount of ganja and a machete were found on a 14-year-old boy. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested.