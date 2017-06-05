Nineteen of Cayman’s junior golfers, girls and boys, played in five divisions in the sixth and final round of the Digicel Junior Golf Series on May 28 at North Sound Golf Club.

In the senior boys division, Aaron Jarvis, Justin Hastings, Andrew Jarvis, Derek Peene and Joe Purton played a Stableford format from the blue tees. Aaron Jarvis earned 36 points over the 18 holes to win the tournament, just one point ahead of Hastings.

Todd Purton earned 36 points to win the junior boys division ahead of Andy Hastings, James Bould and Tom Dickens.

Holly McLean won the girls division with 37 points.

In the nine-hole group, which followed a stroke play format, Danny Lyne shot a 34 to take a commanding lead. Luke Dodson placed second with a 42, and Sam McLean was third with a 45. Zach Brooks, Ben Croucher, Zachary Garnett and Josh Dickens followed closely behind the leaders.

Tabitha Hawkins won the girls nine-hole division, followed by Lily Marsh.

Martin Bould, CEO of sponsor Digicel, said in a press release that he was pleased with the results and the participation – more than 50 young golfers in total over the six-tournament series.

“The series was intended to encourage junior golfers at all levels to come out and play in the tournaments, and the variety of formats across the series gave everyone a chance to hit the leaderboard. It was encouraging to have so many young golfers out on the course, many of whom made some significant improvements since the series kicked off in November.”

The local Junior golf season will wrap up next month with the Cayman Junior Open before the Junior National Team heads to Trinidad for the Caribbean Championships from July 3-7.