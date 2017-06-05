The Cayman Islands’ Dominic Dyer is expected to take on the two top middle-distance runners from Jamaica at the Invictus Sports Academy’s Invictus Reggae Classic Track and Field Meet on June 9 and 10 at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Dyer is the reigning Carifta Under-20 Boys 5,000m champion. Shane Buchanan and Rodgers Aryamanya of Jamaica’s Kingston College are expected to be his main competition this weekend.

Among other competitors will be the Cayman 345 Athletic Club trio of Will Edwards, a two-time National Youth representative, Victor “Take No Prisoners” Magalhaes and Sherlock Brooks.

The 1,500m Open is scheduled to close the day’s competition on June 9 and the 3,000m will close out the event on June 10.

Tickets are $15 for those who wish to enter the raffle and $10 for those who do not want to take part in the raffle. Children under 12 are free.

Sixty percent of the proceeds will go to the Invictus Sports Academy to offset its cost of competing at the Flying Eagles International Classic in Toronto, Canada, in July. The remaining 40 percent will go to the Special Olympics Cayman Islands organization, with whom Invictus has partnered.

There is no entry fee for teams and athletes competing in the Invictus meet.