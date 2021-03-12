The Truman Bodden Sports Complex and the University College of the Cayman Islands were evacuated this afternoon, as crews from the Cayman Islands Fire Service tackled a large brushfire in the Windsor Park area.

Students competing in the inter-secondary athletics competition were forced to abandon the event around 3.30pm, as heavy smoke from the fire surrounded the sports complex.

A fire alarm could be heard coming from UCCI, as students evacuated the site. People at the scene reported difficulty catching their breath in the smoke. Traffic on the surrounding roads was heavy as people left the scene.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service, in a post on Facebook, advised residents and businesses in the Windsor Park to close their windows, if they are impacted by the smoke.

