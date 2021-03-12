Just Leaving claimed the Cayman Islands Sailing Club J22 Tim Ridley National Championship title after winning three straight races on the final day of the event, which wrapped up last month.

The Sailing Club’s principal race officer Peta Adams told the Cayman Compass the event had been “a great weekend of J22 racing on North Sound”.

Adams added that competitors and the race committee had enjoyed the weekend in spite of the “grey skies and strong winds”.

Just Leaving won six of their seven races against opponents Adjusted, Sunshine and Yahoo during championships in the North Sound.

The first race during the event was closely contested between the four; that was until team Adjusted experienced rigging failure, ultimately ending of their regatta. Just Leaving would eventually edge team Sunshine and Yahoo for the win victory.

The second race of day one saw Sunshine rise to the occasion after an impressive downwind performance. However, it was Just Leaving winning the next five races throughout day one and two respectively.

Matt Diaz, Tomeaka McTaggart and Sam Dawson received their trophy at the end of the weekend from commodore Alan Roffey at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club.