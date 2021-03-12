Governor’s Office Secondment Scheme for Potential Future Leaders

Civil Service employee Renita Barnes joined the Governor’s Office this week on a new secondment initiative for potential future leaders of the Cayman Islands Government. Renita joined after a competitive internal recruitment process and will spend between 6 months and a year working with the team as Corporate Services and Media Officer.

This is the first time a scheme of this type has run in the Governor’s Office and it will give Renita a unique opportunity to learn much about the relationship between the UK and the Cayman Islands.

Renita joined the Cayman Islands Government Civil Service in July 2019 as an Assistant in the Protocol Office. On her previous role Renita commented:

“In this [Protocol] position I had the opportunity of understanding various aspects of the Government through assisting with protocol services, national events and ceremonies and also through training I received. The knowledge gained through the various experiences and working with colleagues from the Cabinet Office and other Government departments and ministries has truly enriched my experience working in the civil service, and prepared me to take a chance on applying for the secondment.”

On the secondment opportunity Renita said:

“After less than two years in the civil service, being proposed for the secondment position in the Governor’s Office was nerve-wracking and very humbling. Before applying I reflected heavily on the immense impact it will have for the growth of the relationship between the Governor’s Office and CIG, and the importance it will have for young Caymanians working in the civil service.

With this experience I hope to develop more understanding of the services provided as well as the interaction and exchange between the Governor’s Office, the Government and the public. More importantly, to gain a deeper appreciation for the Cayman Islands as a British Overseas Territory, its regional presence and the significance of its relationship with the UK.”

Governor Martyn Roper said:

“The Governor’s Office is always looking for ways to innovate and improve the way we work. The Head of my office, Christine Rowlands, saw an internal promotion as a fantastic opportunity to offer a secondment to a talented member of the Cayman Islands Government. In working with us Renita will develop an in depth understanding of my role and what my team does to support both me and the Cayman Islands Government. The knowledge Renita gains will stand her in excellent stead as she progresses in her career, and will help ensure she brings the insights afforded by this novel experience to bear on future roles. In return we will see our work through Renita’s eyes and use her perspective to help us on our improvement journey.

The Governor’s Office hope to continue this offer for potential future leaders going forward.