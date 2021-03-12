Police search underway after shooting near US embassy in Kingston

Police are searching for a gunman following a shooting at Chest Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica, according to an alert from the US State Department.

The alert says the shooter is considered “armed and dangerous”.

The incident took place near Standpipe, and the shooter fled the scene. The US embassy in Jamaica is about half a mile from the hospital.

Police are urging people to exercise increased caution and avoid the area, while the search is underway.

Reports in the Jamaica Gleaner say the shooter is a prisoner who was taken to the hospital for treatment. He disarmed a policeman before shooting him and escaping with the weapon.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force on Twitter have named the gunman as Ricardo Richards otherwise called ‘Kaka’. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

The injured policeman is currently receiving emergency treatment, according to the police Twitter account.

Check back for updates on this story.