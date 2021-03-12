RBC launches Caribbean advisory and consultancy business

Royal Bank of Canada announced the launch of a new business line offering financial consulting advice to business clients and corporate clients across the Caribbean.

Caribbean Financial Advisory Services (CFAS) will offer consultancy services in mergers and acquisitions, financial consulting, and debt and equity financing.

RBC said these services are targeted at corporate banking, business banking, and private banking clients, in addition to governments and public agencies throughout the region.

“With the addition of CFAS, these clients now have access to a one-stop-shop for their financing and advisory needs,” said Darryl White, CEO, RBC Financial (Caribbean) Limited and Regional Vice President, Corporate Banking. He said as one of the ten largest banks globally based on market capitalisation, RBC was able to leverage the expertise of more 90,000 employees in 36 countries to help businesses and organisations with essential services.

Two vice presidents will oversee RBC’s new CFAS business in the region. Marc Jardine will be responsible for the Southern Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and the Dutch Caribbean; and Jerry Butler will be responsible for the Northern Caribbean, which covers The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Cayman Islands.