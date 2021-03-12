Two men net cash in George Town robbery

Two men, one brandishing a machete, made off with a quantity of cash in a robbery on North Sound Road on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the RCIPS, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in Plaza Venezia after 9pm on 10 March.

The two men, one of whom wielded a machete, demanded cash from employees before fleeing the scene on a blue scooter. An unspecified quantity of cash was taken from the register before the men fled towards the intersection of North Sound Road and Shedden Road.

The suspects are described as being dressed in dark-coloured clothing and wearing gloves. One was wearing a helmet, and the other appeared to be of fair complexion and was wearing a hoodie and mask covering the bottom half of his face.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS on 949-7777, or online.