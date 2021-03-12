Small craft warning to last through Saturday morning

A small craft warning remains in effect through Saturday morning due to a strong high pressure system over the western Atlantic, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas have prompted similar warnings throughout the week and those conditions are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving southwest, according to the NWS.

Northeasterly winds between 17 and 23 miles per hour hour are expected Friday and Saturday with higher gusts. Seas will be rough with wave heights between six and eight feet on Friday, according to the NWS. Those wave heights are expected to fall slightly Saturday morning before decreasing to four to six feet by Saturday evening.

While the small-craft warning is only expected to last through Saturday morning, a small craft advisory is in effect for Saturday evening.