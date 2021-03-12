Young boxers put on a show for a full house at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym Saturday night for ‘Fight Night, The Return’.

It marked the Cayman Islands Boxing Association’s first fight night since February last year. The local amateur event featured 10 bouts, with boxers from CIBA’s youth programmes competing, as well as fighters from the Cayman national team.

The main match of the night featured the debuts of two light-welterweights, in which Caymanian Lyndon Waite, 19, lost a split decision to Kelroy Jaindoo, 21, of Guyana.

In the first round, Jaindoo put the pressure on early, opening with a barrage of punches that forced Waite to take a standing eight count from referee Tejan Massaly about a minute in. Jaindoo dominated the rest of the round.

In the second round, Waite was able to find his footing, countering and landing several significant blows. Despite Waite’s efforts throughout the round, the well-conditioned Jaindoo didn’t slow down; continuing to move forward, initiating exchanges.

The final three minutes were reminiscent of the previous round. Both men kept a competitive pace but it was, again, Jaindoo slightly edging Waite on the exchanges, ultimately resulting in a split decision that gave Jaindoo his first win.

After the match, Jaindoo told the Cayman Compass he was happy with his performance but said there are still adjustments for him to make.

“I could’ve been a little quicker, but I will improve on that,” he said. “It was a good and clean fight and I really enjoyed it. This is just a start and I love the feeling of this victory. I want to feel it again so I’m going to keep training with the best.”

While Waite gave credit to his opponent after their bout, he said the loss was based on minor mistakes he made, adding the next time will be different.

“I think where I went wrong is not being as aggressive as I should’ve been,” said Waite. “I was trying to be too smart rather than just fighting my fight. Nothing is wrong with that but, at the end of the day, he was the aggressor so hats off to him. This is a lesson and next time I’ll get him for sure.”

In addition, Alex Small, 13, defeated David-Thomas Forbes, 11, via split decision in the first bout of the evening. That was followed by a heavy-hitting match between Aldren McLean, 17, and Nick Meyers, 17, which ended in a draw.

Ben Vaginez, 14, picked up a win, after beating Lucas Gaspar, 14, via split decision in the third scheduled bout. Alec Lopez, 14, improved his record to 1-1 after a unanimous decision over Emile Powell, 16.

Fan favourite Abraham Stroh, 15, did not disappoint, earning his first victory via majority decision over a tough Lucas Tibbetts. The sixth bout of the night featured Geno Brown, 14, picking up the win over Chad Powell, 14, who was forced to withdraw due to injury. Referee Rogerio Pitta put a stop to the match in the second round after Powell took a shot to his nose.

Training partners Chris Hurlston, 20, and Caribbean champion Jaden Eccleston, 22, put their friendship aside to trade blows in a three-round heavyweight bout. Eccleston came out on top with a unanimous decision to improve his record to 4-0.

Dwaynian Marshall earned a second round TKO victory over Thomas Ebanks in the eighth scheduled bout. In the co-main event of the evening, Theodore Kelly won a unanimous decision over Nicholas McField after a slugfest.

CIBA officials told the Compass the next fight night will take place in June and they are hoping for a larger turnout.