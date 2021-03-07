Kelroy Jaindoo earned the split-decision win over Lyndon Waite in the main event of Saturday’s 10-bout The Return fight night at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym. The event was meant to give Cayman’s amateurs a chance to get in the ring for the first time or return to the ring for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In case you missed it, here’s the event in its entirety.
Jaindoo aggressively used his jab and combinations over the first two rounds en route to the light-welterweight victory.
There were nine other bouts on the card, a mix of exhibition matches and official amateur bouts.
