Kelroy Jaindoo earned the split-decision win over Lyndon Waite in the main event of Saturday’s 10-bout The Return fight night at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym. The event was meant to give Cayman’s amateurs a chance to get in the ring for the first time or return to the ring for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case you missed it, here’s the event in its entirety.

The Return fight night

The Return: An amateur boxing fight night live from the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym and brought to you by Elite Marble & Granite

Jaindoo aggressively used his jab and combinations over the first two rounds en route to the light-welterweight victory.

There were nine other bouts on the card, a mix of exhibition matches and official amateur bouts.

