4 men face charges for importing 400lbs of ganja

Four men have been charged with importing hundreds of pounds of ganja after they were caught allegedly throwing packages overboard in Cayman waters earlier this week.

Officers aboard X-Ray One, the police helicopter, were on patrol on when they observed the boat approaching Grand Cayman shortly after 9am, 3 March, RCIPS said in a statement released Saturday.

“As the helicopter approached the vessel, it changed course and increased its speed,” the statement reads.

“The helicopter continued to monitor the vessel and observed the occupants throwing what appeared to be packages from the vessel into the water.”

Police say assistance was requested from the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, who were able to track down the boat. On board were four men aged 28, 37, 40, and 59, all Jamaican nationals.

They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja, and other drug related offences.

The statement said the men were taken into custody in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. All have tested negative for the virus.

Police say officers were able to locate the discarded packages, which contained approximately 400lbs of ganja.

The men have since been formally charged with ganja possession and being concerned with the importation of ganja.

The men are expected to appear in court on Monday, 8 March.