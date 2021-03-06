Head-on collision sends two to hospital with serious injuries

1 of 6

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning head-on collision.

Police say the accident occurred shortly after 7am today, 6 March, along West Bay Road in the vicinity of Marsh Road, when a red Kia Picanto collided with a grey Toyota Hiace taxi.

The road is now open and the vehicles have been moved.

Police say the matter remains under investigation.

No further details are currently available.

Check back for more on this developing story.