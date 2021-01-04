“This is completely untrue.”

That’s the word from the Governor’s Office Monday morning disputing a Cayman Marl Road report that quarantine breacher Skylar Mack has been released from prison and had returned to the US aboard a flight to Miami.

In a statement to the Cayman Compass following publication of the post on the social media blog site, the Governor’s Office said, “This is completely untrue. We have repeatedly told Marl Road it is not true. Ms. Mack remains in prison.”

Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet, last month, had their sentences reduced from four months to two months in jail after being convicted of breaching local quarantine regulations.

“It is completely unacceptable to put out unfounded rumour and speculation without checking facts first,” the Governor’s Office said as it reminded the public to go to trusted sources for information.

The quarantine breach case has garnered international headlines as relatives of the US pre-med student sought help from US President Donald Trump and other US legislators to have Mack released.

Mack, who was under a 14-day quarantine upon arriving in the Cayman Islands on 27 Nov., had removed a tracking device required through the local quarantine-at-home programme. Two days later she left the residence where she was staying to attend a jet-ski event where Ramgeet, her boyfriend, was competing.

Ramgeet was convicted of aiding and abetting Mack.

The couple had originally been sentenced to 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay compensation for staying at a government quarantine facility following their detention.

However, that decision was appealed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and they were sentenced to four months imprisonment.

The prison terms for Mack and Ramgeet were cut to two months each after their lawyer appealed the longer sentence in the Court of Appeal.

They are expected to be released around 20 Jan., after serving 60% of their sentence.