In the May 31, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, American actor Burgess Meredith, who was visiting Cayman, spoke to the newspaper about the discovery a week earlier of a skeleton on his property on Little Cayman.

Mr. Meredith, who played the Penguin in the “Batman” TV series in the 1960s and would go on to appear as Mickey Goldmell, a boxing trainer, in Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky,” had purchased a house on Little Cayman.

The paper reported: “He was quite intrigued that a series of coincidences should have led to this discovery. He feels that it is incredible that anyone should have chosen such a lovely spot in the island to bury this body.

“Then, nine years ago, someone chose just this same spot to build a house.

“Now he comes along and, having bought the house, decided to remodel it and add a well. The first place they dug, the water was brackish and it was only when they were digging a second time that they hit this particular spot.

“This is rather inaccessible at the moment but Mr. Meredith is hoping a road suitable for a jeep may be cut through to it soon.”

On his visit to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman in May 1967, Mr. Meredith was accompanied by his wife Kaja, James Bond “Thunderball” screenplay co-author and producer Kevin McClory and his wife Fredericka, and friend Carl Marcum.”

Also appearing in the June 7 edition, was the following report on the “Martin Wedding in Cayman Brac”:

“On Thursday evening, 11th, a packed church of relatives and friends of the popular young people Laurel Dilbert and Leathan Martin witnessed their marriage at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Mrs. Matilda Dilbert and Mrs. George Jackson rendered ‘O Perfect Love’ in duet and Mrs. Audrey Ryan played nuptial airs on the piano before the arrival of the bride.

“Preceded by ring-bearer Deryck Tibbetts and flower girls Julie Connor and Dana Watson, the beautiful bride entered the church at 7 p.m., leaning on the arm of her father, Glanston Dilbert; her empress train held by the groom’s sister Marie Martin and her cousin Melba Scott attending her. The waiting attendants were Leila Smith, Anna Dilbert and Sylvia Neil. Groomsmen were Ernest Foster, Glindell Dilbert, Davy Lee Tibbetts and Levi Walton.

“Rev. Lee King officiated and called on Mr. Taylor Foster for the prayer of blessing before the joining of hands after which Mrs. Ryan sang the beautiful ‘Marriage Prayer.’

“The bride’s gown was a New York creation of alencon lace over slipper satin cut in empire style.”

“The close-fitting bodice, long-sleeved and having scalloped neckline, was studded with beads and rhinestones, and a simple pattern in the same was carried out in the flowing skirt and train. White and pink was the colour theme of the bridesmaids, who wore sheaths of embossed satin with empire panel of plain taffeta, white slippers and headdress of a single rose. In delicate contrast of blues, the bide’s mother wore an all-over lace shift with white accessories, and the groom’s mother wore a becoming two-piece with braided trimming and a tulle fez. The whole bridal party was graceful.”