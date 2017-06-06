The husband and wife duo of Gordon J. Solomon and Alta Solomon have teamed up once again, this time sharing 15 paintings and 11 poems at the “This Is Us” exhibition at Solomon Studio.

The artists’ exhibition, which opened on May 26, drew a diverse range of visitors who expressed many words of appreciation, support and encouragement of the arts.

From the youngest to the oldest, there was a buzz of excitement throughout the night, marking another historic event for the Brac, the couple said in a press release.

“We had a great night at the opening of our first [Cayman Brac] joint exhibition,” they said.

The last time the two artists collaborated was for the 2011 joint exhibition “Paint Meets Poetry,” in which a collection of poems written by Ms. Solomon over a period of years formed the backbone.

“Gordon’s intuitive, artistic brain went to work. My poems leaped onto his fingers and exited from his paintbrush, my words came alive,” the artists said in the release.

The exhibition, at the Solomon Studio on West End Road, will be open to the public for three months.