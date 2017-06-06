Energetic volunteers – and a large spotted dog – take a leap Tuesday morning at the Island Heritage roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway as the annual Island Heritage CharityDrive gets under way.

Three charities are chosen each year as recipients of money raised.

On Tuesday, Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, known as CARE, was represented. On Wednesday, it will be Cayman Islands Little League’s turn, and on Thursday, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre will be the focus of attention.

For every car that passes the roundabout, Island Heritage donates $1 to the charity of the day, up to $10,000 per charity, plus a $5,000 bonus for the charity with the most support on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.