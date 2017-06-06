Nineteen loggerhead turtle nests and another 21 “turtle related activities” were verified recently on Little Cayman by Department of Environment turtle conservation intern Lucy Collyer.

Ms. Collyer spent time checking and recording the turtle tracks and nests identified by dedicated volunteers, according to the DoE.

For each turtle “activity,” the DoE said, Ms. Collyer determined whether eggs were laid, took a GPS point and triangulation, and recorded data.

A turtle-related activity includes a “false crawl,” where a turtle left a beach without laying eggs.

The DoE will next check the nests in about 50 days for the first signs of hatching.

Ms. Collyer also found time to volunteer for CCMI’s Island Wide World Oceans Day cleanup, which resulted in the removal of 50 bags of marine debris from turtle nesting beaches.