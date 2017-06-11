The five women and two men serving as jurors in the trial of Errington Webster last week heard taped interviews police conducted with him concerning three charges of indecent assault and one charge of gross indecency.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko, who is conducting the case for the prosecution, provided jurors with a transcript of the two interviews so they could follow along.

The charges against Webster relate to actions alleged to have occurred between April 1 and June 25, 2016.

The complainant is a girl who was 13 at the time.

Webster, who was reportedly planning to stand for election, denied in the interviews that he had touched the girl in any indecent way. Asked about a video the girl said she had taken in his vehicle of him touching himself, Webster replied, “That’s incorrect … I don’t recall it. It didn’t happen as far as I’m concerned.”

Asked about what the girl had said he wanted her to do, Webster replied, “I don’t know anything about it.”

He told officers that as he was driving that day, he had felt a pain in the back of his neck. The girl was with him and he thought she had “jooked” him, using a word for a sharp hit.

When he got home, he felt the pain again and found himself on the garage floor with the door between his legs. He said he learned after the fact about the negative effect of his blood pressure medication with the grapefruit juice he had consumed that morning.

An officer commented that Webster looked very alert in the video, not passed out and not in a state of delusion. Webster replied, “If it happened I must have been out of my mind.”

Later in the interview, when the officer brought up the girl’s report that Webster had asked her to have a baby for him, he disagreed. He said the girl had wanted him to have intercourse with her and he had told her, “Child, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

He agreed that he did not tell anyone about this, neither the girl’s mother nor his wife.

He said he did tell his wife “after the fact” about pictures the girl sent him via cellphone. He said she sent one “naked” photograph, but he never asked for it. “As soon as I seen it I erased it,” he told police.

He said he told the girl she should not do things like that because they could go all over the world.

Other Crown witnesses included two specialist police officers who explained how texts and images were downloaded from the phones of the girl and Webster, and then how that data was analyzed.

The final witness on Friday was the compliance officer for Royal Bank of Canada’s Red Bay branch. A video from the bank shows a truck driving into the branch parking lot and a man getting out, then being seen at the ATM. The officer produced records to show that there were three transactions on June 25, 2016, involving the account held jointly by Webster and his wife. One of them was a withdrawal of $300.

The jury has already heard the girl’s evidence that on the day she recorded the video, she first went with Webster to town and he stopped at the bank. She said when she asked how much money he withdrew, he told her $300.

The trial was scheduled to continue on Monday.