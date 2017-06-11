Students from Triple C School took to the sky to compete in the Destination Imagination Global Finals at the University of Tennessee.

The school’s “The Untitled” team included Sydni Ebanks, Isaiah Webster-Scott, Simba Gurure, Ezrie Tibbetts, Madison Chin and Elijah Knight. Students from “The Sarcastic 7” team included Ayanna Davis-Eden, Gabriella Pierson, Andon Hislop and Darien Ebanks. Both teams competed in the scientific and fine arts categories at the DI Global Finals.

“During my time in DI, I’ve learned how to work well with other people and how to use my creativity in everyday life,” said Grade 8 student Ayanna. “On our recent trip, one of my highlights was the “Evening under the Stars” event which was a huge outdoor concert with amazing music.” Simba, a Grade 8 student, expressed his love for science said, “In DI I’ve learned the importance of teamwork and cooperation. On our trip, I enjoyed trading pins with people from all around the world.”

What became Destination Imagination was incorporated in 1982, and gained its current name in 1999. Since then, they have had over 1 million participants. Their goal is to help student teams learn to be creative in every aspect of their lives, and their team challenge programs are developed annually to ensure they are relevant and align to National Education Standards, STEM standards, ELA Common Core Standards and Mathematics Common Core Standards. Team challenges cover the following areas: Fine Arts, Technical, Scientific, Improvisation, Engineering, and Service Learning.

The annual event attracted 17,000 attendees, including 8,000 student participants in 1,700 teams. This year’s competitors come from twenty countries, including China, Australia, Canada and Singapore.

Triple C’s contingent also including teachers and chaperones. The school was part of eight teams from the Cayman Islands that qualified at a regional competition at the Cayman International School.

Rachel Banta, Middle School Social Studies teacher and sponsor, said both teams showed excellent sportsmanship. “Although they did not end up at the podium, the students should be proud of the effort they put in against powerhouse teams from China and the United States. One of the highlights of the trip was pin trading with people from around the world. Another was our University of Tennessee campus tour,” she said.

This is Triple C’s second year competing in Destination Imagination, and the second year attending Global Finals.

This is the first year that the school was able to take two teams to compete.