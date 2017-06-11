Police held a crime-scene walk-through Friday night on the one-week anniversary of a suspected gang-related shooting in central George Town.

Officers held an appeal for witnesses outside the Rooftop Bar on Mary Street, Friday afternoon, and returned to the neighborhood in the early hours on Saturday, seeking information from patrons of nearby bars about last week’s incident.

Detective Constable Kenval Bryan urged anyone who had seen a confrontation inside the bar or a man jumping from the balcony to come forward.

Police received two reports of shots fired in the early hours of Saturday last week, the first on Mary Street and the second at a nearby home in Scranton.

They believe an initial confrontation took place inside the Rooftop Bar. One man fled the scene, jumping from a second floor balcony on to a parked car below.

He was pursued by three men and at least one shot is believed to have been fired as he ran toward Shedden Road. According to police, the same three men followed the intended victim to a home on Myles Lane, firing multiple shots.

One of the bullets lodged in a mattress where someone was sleeping, but no one was injured.

Detective Bryan said police were focusing their search for witnesses on the area around Mary Street, where there are several bars.

“At 2 a.m. people would have been exiting the various bars and walking along the roadway. This is the area that we believe creates the greatest likelihood of witnesses.

“Quite frankly this is a very serious incident that has a tremendous impact on out community, any assistance that can be given is very important.

“This is a random act of violence that could have affected you or someone you know,” he said.

“If we don’t get help from the public, it is much harder to do our job and bring these people to justice.”

Anyone with information can call DS Stewart on 936-0475 or call Detectives Stewart and Bryan at George Town Police Station on 949-4222.