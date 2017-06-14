Doctors disagree over Webster’s medications

Jurors in the Errington Webster indecency trial heard evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday about prescriptions the defendant was taking last year and opinions as to whether their interaction with other substances could have affected his behavior.

Webster had not yet completed his evidence concerning the charges against him: three counts of indecent assault of a girl who was 13 at the time of the incidents alleged, and one count of gross indecency, based on a video the girl took in June 2016.

Justice Charles Quin allowed three expert witnesses to interrupt the evidence of the defendant because of their professional commitments elsewhere.

Dr. Marc Lockhart was the first witness to discuss medication. He was called by defense attorney Steve McField.

Dr. Lockhart, psychiatrist at the Cayman Islands Hospital, said he had seen Webster four times. He based his conclusions on these meetings and Webster’s report of what had happened on the day the video was taken. He also considered the account of Webster’s wife and an analysis of the prescriptions Webster was taking – Amlodipine for high blood pressure, and Atorvastatin for cholesterol – along with other substances Webster said he had ingested.

Webster had already told the court that he was on a liquid fast for several days.

On the day of the incident in question he drank a bottle of Guinness Stout, took the blood pressure medicine at 9 a.m. and another dose at noon. He drank four pints of a juice mixture referred to as “belly fat flush” that included grapefruit juice.

Dr. Lockhart indicated that the second dose of blood pressure medicine should not have been taken. He said Webster reported no awareness of performing any sexual act that day. Webster’s account was one of disorientation and diminished functioning.

The psychiatrist ran a computer program to see if there were any side effects from a mix of grapefruit juice and the Amlopidine. He also had a list of ingredients in the belly fat flush, but not their quantities.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko asked if the interaction of these ingredients with the prescribed mediation could have affected Webster’s cognition and behavior. Dr. Lockhart replied, “I feel there’s a reasonable possibility that this could have occurred.” He said the combination of substances ingested could have affected Webster’s general functioning to where he could possibly not have recalled what happened.

Dr. Lockhart said he had read the statements made by the defendant and the complainant. He had not watched a video of Webster making a withdrawal at an ATM on the day the girl’s video was made nor had he watched the girl’s video.

He said Webster told him the video must have been fabricated to get him out of the election. Webster has previously identified himself as a politician. The doctor said Webster “did not recognize the actions in the video as being actions of himself.”

He said the grapefruit juice would increase the effect of the blood pressure medication, which would then cause a drop in blood pressure and that could cause confusion and dizziness.

Ms. Oko called Dr. Wade Myers, a psychiatrist from the U.S. Asked to comment on Dr. Lockhart’s evidence, he replied, “We have reached differing opinions.”

He said he could not find sufficient evidence to suggest that Webster was having any adverse effects from taking twice the amount of prescribed medication, the belly fat flush and the Guinness Stout.

Dr. Myers said he had read the statements of the defendant and the complainant, the assessments by Dr. Lockhart, the more than 1,000 text messages between the complainant and the defendant, and he had watched the videos. He interviewed Webster for 90 minutes earlier this week.

He said the interaction of the medication and other substances, if there were side effects, would cause headache and dizziness, “not committing acts out of your regular character.”

He did not accept that Webster would have had a 10-minute memory loss and then his memory became normal again. He said Webster could be pretending to not remember what happened in order to minimize his responsibility for what happened.

It was pointed out that Dr. Lockhart had had more time to analyze what had happened.

“Yes, but I had the benefit of seeing the video,” Dr. Myers replied. He said he did not believe there was any compelling evidence that taking belly fat flush led to any delirious state or Webster being out of his mind.

The third expert witness was forensic toxicologist Dr. William Lee Hearn, who was giving evidence about drugs and interactions of substances. His evidence had not been completed by press time.