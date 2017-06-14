Stolen boat found capsized in Frank Sound

Police search area, find no passengers

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a member of the public reported to police an overturned boat about 1.5 miles off Frank Sound. Joint Marine Unit officers responded and found the vessel. It was established the vessel, a blue-and-white 25-foot Cobia named “Lady Fisher,” was the same boat that had been reported stolen on May 29, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The police helicopter searched the area with the marine officers, but no passengers or other evidence were found.

Here is the news release from RCIPS:

“Shortly after 11:00AM this morning, Wednesday, 14 June, the Joint Marine Unit received a call from a member of the public regarding an overturned vessel approximately a 1.5 miles off Frank Sound. JMU officers on board the police marine vessel Typhoon responded to the area and located the overturned vessel; it was established that the vessel was the same boat which had been reported stolen on 29 May.

“Photographs of the vessel are attached. It is a blue-and-white, 25 ft. Cobia named “Lady Fisher” with twin 115hp Yamaha engines.

“The Police helicopter was deployed and conducted a thorough search of the area together with marine officers. However, nothing was seen.

“Police are nonetheless concerned that persons on board this vessel may have encountered difficulties and are asking members of the public who know anything about the vessel, and if anyone may have been on it at the time it overturned, to contact 9-1-1 or the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710.”