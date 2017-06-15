Family Resource Centre promotes celebrating fathers

Father’s Day on Sunday, June 17, is a time to “big up” and celebrate dads and father figures, the Family Resource Centre says.

The center is also urging children to celebrate their fathers throughout the remainder of June.

The center’s Responsible Fatherhood “Be a Dad Daily” campaign encourages children to either email the Family Resource Centre or log on to its Facebook page to write about the ways in which their dads are there for them daily, using the hashtag #beadaddaily.

Charmaine Miller, program coordinator at the center, said the social media campaign addresses the importance of highlighting responsible fathers who are present for their children daily, in all areas of their lives.

“This campaign is about recognizing and celebrating fathers’ daily involvement. Children can celebrate fathers by spending quality time with them, making them feel appreciated in a special way and praising their efforts,” a press release states.

“While most men can father a child, the Family Resource Centre wants to acknowledge the consistent and caring parenting that many men in the Cayman Islands gladly undertake on a daily basis,” Ms. Miller said. “These men contribute greatly to the social-emotional care of their children and provide for their current and future economic stability.”

The campaign is supported by several businesses and offers prizes to those who share outstanding submissions.

To enter, send submissions to [email protected] or post them on www.facebook.com/familyresourcecentre.