Five Cuban migrants being held at the George Town Immigration Detention Centre were sent back home this week.

The three women and two men brought the total number of repatriated migrants sent back from Cayman this year to 94, according to the Department of Immigration.

There are 55 Cuban migrants still being housed at either the detention center or an alternate “approved facility” awaiting repatriation.

The Cayman Islands government has spent more than $4 million on the housing, care, feeding and repatriation of Cuban migrants in its last two annual budgets.

Cayman Islands authorities have responded to incidents involving more than 300 illegally landed Cubans since mid-2014.