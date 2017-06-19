Three arrested after couple tied up and robbed

Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in Patrick’s Island.

A couple was tied up with duct tape and robbed during the raid early Saturday morning.

Three masked men, two with guns and one carrying a hammer, broke into the home just after 4:30 a.m., terrorizing the occupants and making off with jewelry, cash, electronics and other valuables, police said.

The man was struck with a hammer during the robbery but was not seriously injured.

One of the victims was able to free themselves and call police, after the intruders left.

The victims were traumatized but did not require medical attention, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The home invasion comes amid a crime spree that saw four robberies at gas stations and convenience stores last week and an armed police raid on a suspected drug operation in North Side over the weekend. Police made numerous arrests late last week and during the weekend in connection with the series of crimes.

“There should be no safe sanctuary for those determined to cause harm to the peace and safety of our communities either from within or outside,” a police spokesman said Sunday.

“Police have redeployed several resources, including cancellation of rest days to ensure heightened police presence and to staff up operations to target criminal elements.”

Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the home invasion.

A 22-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of aiding and abetting a crime after police discovered items believed to have been taken from the home at a separate location in George Town. A male, described as a juvenile, was arrested Saturday morning after a vehicle accident on School Road, George Town.

“During a search of the vehicle he was driving, certain items were found that led to his arrest,” police said in a statement.

A 39-year-old man was also arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two vehicles have also been recovered by police, including a Honda Civic reported stolen from the Marriott resort shortly before the home invasion.

One of the males who entered the Patrick Island residence is described as 5 feet, 9-10 inches tall, of slim build; the other two are described as 5 feet, 10-11 inches tall and also of slim build.

The weekend home invasion follows four separate armed robberies last week. A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with robberies at Mr. Arthur’s store in George Town and the Lookout Grocery Store in Bodden Town. A 32-year-old man was arrested late Thursday in connection with the robbery of Brown’s Esso in Industrial Park early Tuesday. Police were also out in force in North Side over the weekend, targeting a suspected drug operation.

During predawn hours in the Hutland area on Sunday, officers recovered a “large quantity” of ganja from a shed. The police helicopter, armed officers, the K-9 unit and officers from the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force were involved in the operation. Two men, one slim with dreadlocks and wearing a yellow T-shirt, the other around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing dark clothing, fled.

“The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is maintaining a high police presence, including armed officers in the area, and are asking the North Side community to contact 911 immediately if they have any sightings of these individuals,” a police spokesman said. “We would also like to remind the public that it is a serious criminal offense to provide assistance or support for these individuals.”

Other arrests

Meanwhile, a man who fled a police drug raid in May after he allegedly assaulted a customs officer and a police detective was arrested last week.

Troy Pearson, 35, turned himself in at the Fairbanks jail on Thursday.

Police said Pearson was one of the suspects rounded up during a drug raid in George Town on May 22, when a large quantity of drugs was recovered. He has been formally charged with seven offenses, including importing ganja, assaulting a police and customs officer and escaping lawful custody. He is to appear in court on Tuesday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods in connection with a report from June 12, when TVs, laptops, iPads and other electronics were stolen from a George Town home.

A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a security guard spotted him trying to break into a gas station on Dorcy Drive in George Town.

A police spokesperson said officers were encouraged by the cooperation from members of the public who have “refused to cower in fear and taken a stand against crime by providing information to the police or other assistance.”

Investigations into the home invasion are being led by Detective Inspector Joseph Wright and by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department, and other key personnel.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents are asked to call the George Town police station on 949-4222, the confidential tip line on 949-777 or Crime Stoppers on 8400-8477, or online at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.